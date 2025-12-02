HC directs temple to light 'Karthigai Deepam' on stone pillar on Madurai's Thiurupparankundram hill

The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has directed the Subramania Swamy temple management to light ''Karthigai Deepam'' at an ancient stone pillar meant for lighting oil lamp (Diya) on the Thirupparankundram hill here on December 3, on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival.

Allowing writ petitions filed by devotees/individuals that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the sacred Karthigai Deepam at the ''Dheepathoon,'' which is the stone pillar, Justice G R Swaminathan said by lighting the lamp at Deepathoon which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected. The Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 meters, the judge said in the order.

The Subramania Swamy temple also popular as the Thirupparankundram temple is administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the Tamil Nadu government.

In the judgment, the court said that the Supreme Court had held that a worshiper is entitled to take action to safeguard the interest of the idol when the trustee fails to discharge his duty of protecting its interest. The direct question involved was whether the devasthanam (temple management) was obliged to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon also apart from the site near Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam. The devasthanam is under a legal duty to do so in order to protect its property as declared in a civil suit (1920) by the first additional sub court, Madurai.

''By doing so, the devasthanam would also be honouring the Tamil tradition of lighting atop the hill. Devasthanam has the duty to maintain traditions. If traditions have been abandoned, the temple management has to restore them so long as constitutional morality is not breached. Lighting a lamp is a sacred act. It cannot offend anybody's sensibilities,'' the judge said in the order.

''I direct the temple management/devasthanam to light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon also apart from the usual places,'' the judge said.

By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, the rights of the Dargha or the Muslims will not in any way be affected. The Dargah management has not demonstrated as to how they will be affected if the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon. It is not their case that Deepathoon is within the Dargha campus. On the other hand, if the lamp is not lit at Deepathoon, there is always a possibility that the rights of the temple may be jeopardised.

The Supreme Court in P R Murlidharan vs Swamy Dharmanandha Theertha Padar (2006) held that police protection may be given having regard to the decree passed by a civil court. In the case on hand, there is a decree of declaration and injunction in favour of the temple management against the Dargha.

The devasthanam is entitled to go to the Deepathoon by climbing some steps from Nellithope area. This is because of the decree of injunction granted to them. The flight of steps belongs to the Dargha. But some of the steps can be used before branching out by climbing the rocks for reaching the Deepathoon.

''The temple management in the instant case appears to have forgotten the lessons of history. As caustically commented by Ms.Anandhavalli, learned counsel, all the earlier litigations were launched by the temple management. But now the temple management is on the same page as that of the Dargha. While amity is to be celebrated, rights of both the parties have to be respected. Rights of one party cannot be sacrificed,'' the court held.

Justice Swaminathan said the petitioners were justified in demanding that the temple management resume or restore this tradition.

Even if it is not a matter of custom, asserting the title of the temple over the lower peak by lighting at the Deepathoon is imperative, the court said in its order dated December 1, 2025.

When the Dargha management recently asserted that the hill is not Skandar hill (another name of Lord Muruga) but Sikkandar hill (Sikkandar is the name of the Fakir whose body is said to be interred in the Dargha) and attempts were made to offer animal sacrifice in the hill premises, the cause was taken up not by the temple management but by the devotees and activists.

The management of Subramaniya Swamy temple should facilitate the lighting of lamps on Karthigai Deepam (which falls on December 3 this year) at the Deepathoon in addition to the usual places, and held that Karthigai Deepam was also a festival of light.

''Lamps are lit all over the house and not in pooja room alone. Karthigai Deepam shall be lit from this year onwards at the Deepathoon also. It is the duty of the jurisdictional police to ensure that the direction of this court is complied with,'' he said.

The court directed the Madurai city police commissioner to ensure no one posed any hindrance to the enforcement of the court order.

The deepam festival is celebrated in a grand manner during the Tamil month of Karthigai (November-December), symbolising the victory of knowledge over darkness. The Thirupparankundram hill houses the temple dedicated to Lord Subramaniya Swamy and also the Sikkandar Badhusah Dargah.

