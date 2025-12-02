Left Menu

Cyber fraud led to teenager's suicide, cops find 11 months after death

A case has been registered against eight persons as the railway police have found that a 17-year-old boy who died under a train in January had committed suicide after falling victim to a cyber fraud. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against eight persons at Andheri police station on Monday and further probe was underway, he said.

Cyber fraud led to teenager's suicide, cops find 11 months after death
A case has been registered against eight persons as the railway police have found that a 17-year-old boy who died under a train in January had committed suicide after falling victim to a cyber fraud. Vighnesh Chowgule, a class 12 student, died after being hit by a train at Jogeshwari station in January.

His shattered mobile phone was repaired and handed over to the police, who accessed his WhatsApp and Telegram accounts, an official said. Probe found that he had lost nearly Rs 49,000 to a cyber fraud racket that lured him with the promise of high returns through so-called online task activities. The fraudsters initially paid him small commissions to win his trust, but later demanded money for each task, ultimately defrauding him of the entire amount. Traumatized by the experience, he is suspected to have taken the extreme step of jumping in front of a local train, the official said. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against eight persons at Andheri police station on Monday and further probe was underway, he said.

