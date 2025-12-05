Left Menu

China stocks snap three-day slide on chip optimism, but set for weekly loss

China stocks edged higher on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak, on renewed optimism surrounding domestic chipmakers, although major indexes remained on course for a weekly decline. ** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index was up about 0.1% at 3,878.98, after spending much of the morning under pressure.

** The modest advance put the benchmark index on track for its first daily gain after three consecutive declines, but it remained 0.3% lower for the week amid a lack of fresh catalysts ahead of a key policy meeting. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged 0.1% higher and has gained 0.6% so far this week.

** The spotlight on Friday was on Moore Threads Technology Co, often called "China's Nvidia", which surged roughly fivefold in its trading debut, reflecting expectations that the U.S.-sanctioned firm will gain from Beijing's push to strengthen domestic chip production. ** Its explosive debut followed news that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday aiming to prevent the Trump administration from easing restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from Nvidia and AMD for the next 2.5 years.

** China's tech breakthroughs, as well as "national pride" amid U.S.-China geopolitical tensions, are set to continue being a main pillar for the slow bull market for the next 6-12 months, according to Patrick Pan, China equity strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. ** "From a longer-term perspective, we believe the recent pullback of China equities should have freed up more upside for the next year," he said in a note.

** The property sub-index extended its slide, with the CSI 300 Real Estate Index down more than 2%. ** China's home prices are forecast to decline 3.7% this year, and likely to fall through 2026 before stabilising in 2027, according to the latest Reuters survey.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, but was still on track to post a weekly gain. The tech index also lost 0.2%.

