Dead frog found in midday meal served to school children in Gwalior district

A dead frog was allegedly found in the midday meal served to children at a government-run primary school in Gokulpur area here, an official said.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident after a video of the little frog in a container of the midday meal went viral on social media the day before. The investigating team visited the school and action will be taken if any negligence is found, said district panchayat CEO Sojan Singh Rawat.

