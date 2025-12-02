Left Menu

Dead frog found in midday meal served to school children in Gwalior district

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:44 IST
Dead frog found in midday meal served to school children in Gwalior district
  • Country:
  • India

A dead frog was allegedly found in the midday meal served to children at a government-run primary school in Gokulpur area here, an official said.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident after a video of the little frog in a container of the midday meal went viral on social media the day before. The investigating team visited the school and action will be taken if any negligence is found, said district panchayat CEO Sojan Singh Rawat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan: US Secretary of State Rubio

Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan: ...

 Global
2
Navy to showcase maritime capabilities with operational demonstration off Kerela coast

Navy to showcase maritime capabilities with operational demonstration off Ke...

 India
3
BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

 India
4
What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Australians to find out

What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Aust...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025