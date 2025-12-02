Delhi: Urban development minister directs audit of night shelters after Vasant Vihar fire

A day after two lives were lost in a fire incident at Vasant Vihar, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday directed forensic and physical audits of all night shelters in the city. Sood visited the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar, where a fire on early Monday morning killed Arjun (18) and Vikas (42), who were spending the night there along with others. The government is considering providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, Sood said after meeting the affected individuals. Comprehensive improvements are being undertaken across all night shelters in Delhi to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the minister said, adding that the government is working to upgrade facilities to ensure a stronger and safer support system for the homeless and those in need. The minister further said that he was directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to visit the affected families and assess the situation on the ground. He assured the people of Delhi that the government is taking prompt action with complete sensitivity and commitment to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, and swift steps are being taken to improve safety across all night shelters, he mentioned. Additionally, the government is distributing heaters at various locations to discourage the use of biomass or open fires. Use of coal-fired 'angithis' will be strictly prohibited, especially in tent-based night shelters, he said.

