Left Menu

HC issues notice to Centre on INLD chief Abhay Chautala's Z-plus security plea

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:29 IST
HC issues notice to Centre on INLD chief Abhay Chautala's Z-plus security plea
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala seeking Z-plus or Z-category security.

According to Chautala's counsel, he had filed a petition seeking Z-plus or Z-category cover in view of the threats he had received.

''Abhay Singh Chautala had filed a petition in the high court. In that, the plea was that Z-plus or Z-category security should be given to him as the 'Y plus' security cover to him at present is insufficient.

''Despite 'Y plus' security cover, he faces a continuous threat to his life. In July, Karn Chautala (Abhay Chautala's son) received a call and later Abhay's personal assistant also received a call in which a direct threat was given to Abhay Chautala ji.

''After these threats, we had given a representation to the Haryana government, the central government and Chandigarh UT administration, but the action which had to be taken in view of these threats was not taken,'' advocate Sandeep Goyat, Abhay's counsel, told reporters here after the court hearing.

He said Abhay Chautala also has to travel outside Haryana including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and his present security is insufficient.

''INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee was brutally murdered and another INLD leader was also murdered in recent times. These incidents and threats which Abhay ji received as well as the fact that no arrests were carried out in the threats which INLD chief received was the basis on which the petition had been filed in the high court,'' he said.

Hearing the petition, the court has issued notice to respondents including the Union of India and the Haryana government and directed them to file replies. The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 16, Goyat said.

Abhay Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had received a death threat from an unknown person in July who allegedly sent a voice note through WhatsApp to his son Karan.

Karan Chautala later lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

 India
2
What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Australians to find out

What’s working from home doing to your mental health? We tracked 16,000 Aust...

 Australia
3
Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 reforms for pollution fight

Begin by fixing system and clean air will follow: Kiran Bedi pitches 5 refor...

 India
4
Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and says ''that''s my job''

Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025