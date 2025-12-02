HC issues notice to Centre on INLD chief Abhay Chautala's Z-plus security plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala seeking Z-plus or Z-category security.

According to Chautala's counsel, he had filed a petition seeking Z-plus or Z-category cover in view of the threats he had received.

''Abhay Singh Chautala had filed a petition in the high court. In that, the plea was that Z-plus or Z-category security should be given to him as the 'Y plus' security cover to him at present is insufficient.

''Despite 'Y plus' security cover, he faces a continuous threat to his life. In July, Karn Chautala (Abhay Chautala's son) received a call and later Abhay's personal assistant also received a call in which a direct threat was given to Abhay Chautala ji.

''After these threats, we had given a representation to the Haryana government, the central government and Chandigarh UT administration, but the action which had to be taken in view of these threats was not taken,'' advocate Sandeep Goyat, Abhay's counsel, told reporters here after the court hearing.

He said Abhay Chautala also has to travel outside Haryana including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and his present security is insufficient.

''INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee was brutally murdered and another INLD leader was also murdered in recent times. These incidents and threats which Abhay ji received as well as the fact that no arrests were carried out in the threats which INLD chief received was the basis on which the petition had been filed in the high court,'' he said.

Hearing the petition, the court has issued notice to respondents including the Union of India and the Haryana government and directed them to file replies. The next date of hearing has been fixed for December 16, Goyat said.

Abhay Chautala, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had received a death threat from an unknown person in July who allegedly sent a voice note through WhatsApp to his son Karan.

Karan Chautala later lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)