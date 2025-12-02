Left Menu

UP: Youth beheaded by friends in drunken brawl; head, torso dumped in neighbouring district

A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered in Gorakhpur, allegedly by his friends, who beheaded him and dumped his head and torso in the neighbouring Maharajganj district, police said on Tuesday.Police recovered the body parts on Monday evening and detained two suspects for interrogation.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:39 IST
Police recovered the body parts on Monday evening and detained two suspects for interrogation. According to police, Ambuj alias Prakashendu (20), a resident of Surya Vihar Colony, had left home on November 26 late in the evening for a wedding's 'haldi' ceremony. When he didn't return, and his phone remained switched off, the family filed a missing persons complaint on November 28. Police reached out to one of Ambuj's friends with whom he went out, and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he, along with two others, killed Ambuj with an axe over a money dispute during a drunken brawl. The accused further revealed that after the murder, the group drove to Maharajganj, dumping the severed head near the Deoria branch on the Bhainsa-Pipra Khadar route and the torso 10 kilometres away near a canal in Shyamdeurwa. SP city Abhinav Tyagi, speaking to reporters, confirmed that the three accused killed Ambuj over a money dispute. The body parts were recovered from Maharajganj on Monday evening, and the remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Two of the accused have been arrested, while a search is ongoing for the third suspect. The police have not yet disclosed the names of the accused. According to sources in the police department, the three suspects are between 19 and 21 years old.

