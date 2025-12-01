Left Menu

Shocking Assault in Deoria: Man Detained After Viral Video

Police have detained a man after a video emerged online showing a group assaulting a youth in Gobarai village. The victim's mother filed a complaint stating the assault involved four men. The suspects also attempted to attack their home later that night. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained following the circulation of a disturbing video online, which allegedly shows a group assaulting a youth with a belt and slippers, and forcing him to lick spit in Gobarai village, local officials reported on Monday.

The video has been widely shared on social media since it surfaced on Sunday evening. According to a police complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her son was attacked by four men from Sakra Par and Gobarai villages while on a shopping trip to Deoria town on November 29.

The attackers allegedly returned to the complainant's home that evening, attempting to break in and throwing stones, the mother alleged. Vinod Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer of Deoria Police Station, confirmed that a person has been detained, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

