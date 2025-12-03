Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Washington shooting suspect charged with murder, ordered held in jail

The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in an ambush in downtown Washington, D.C., last week was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses as he made his first court appearance, appearing remotely from a hospital bed.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 01:51 IST
UPDATE 3-Washington shooting suspect charged with murder, ordered held in jail

The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in an ambush in downtown Washington, D.C., last week was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses as he made his first court appearance, appearing remotely from a hospital bed. A judge ordered Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, held in custody without bond, citing the "sheer terror" of the shooting blocks from the White House that killed one member of the National Guard and critically injured a second. "It is fairly clear that he came across the country, 3,000 miles, armed, with a specific purpose in mind," Renee Raymond, a magistrate judge in Washington, D.C., Superior Court, said during the hearing. A lawyer for Lakanwal pushed for his release, citing his lack of criminal history.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national, traveled from Washington state to the U.S. capital to carry out the attack, prosecutors alleged. A major in the Army National Guard of West Virginia shot Lakanwal and other members of the National Guard and a U.S. Secret Service officer then subdued him, according to the complaint. Lakanwal wore a hospital gown and appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during a roughly half-hour proceeding. A translator recounted the proceedings to him.

Lakanwal is facing four criminal counts including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill while armed, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint alleges he yelled "Allahu akbar!", meaning "God is Greatest," as he fired at Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and her fellow Guard member Andrew Wolfe, 24. They were in Washington to support law enforcement as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime. Beckstrom died the following day. Lakanwal's status as an Afghan immigrant who entered the U.S. in 2021 under a program started by then-President Joe Biden to resettle thousands of Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the Afghanistan war quickly became a flashpoint in Trump's immigration crackdown. He was granted asylum under Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and says ''that''s my job''

Haaland breaks Shearer''s Premier League record for fastest to 100 goals and...

 United Kingdom
2
Pune researchers find massive, grand-design spiral galaxy existing since universe's infancy

Pune researchers find massive, grand-design spiral galaxy existing since uni...

 India
3
Nine held with 3.1 kg ganja in Andhra's Krishna district

Nine held with 3.1 kg ganja in Andhra's Krishna district

 India
4
Internet of beings: the dream of digitising human bodies for healthcare (and the nightmare)

Internet of beings: the dream of digitising human bodies for healthcare (and...

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025