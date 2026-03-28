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Chemical Scare Disrupts Washington Air Traffic

A strong chemical smell forced the evacuation of a Virginia air traffic control facility, causing significant delays at major Washington, DC-area airports. The FAA resumed operations after a 90-minute disruption. This incident follows a similar event two weeks ago, linked to an overheated circuit board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:20 IST
Chemical Scare Disrupts Washington Air Traffic
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A chemical scare at a Virginia air traffic control facility caused delays at three primary Washington, DC-area airports on Friday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a strong chemical odor prompted the evacuation of the facility, leading to ground stops at Washington National, Washington Dulles, and Baltimore airports, as well as smaller airports in the region.

After approximately 90 minutes, the FAA reported that operations resumed at the Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON). This facility oversees airspace management for numerous airports in the Washington region. The FAA cautioned that air travel normalcy would take time to restore, with FlightAware reporting substantial delays at Baltimore and National airports.

This marks the second incident in two weeks that has disrupted air traffic at the same Virginia facility. On March 13, a similar chemical smell, traced back to an overheated circuit board, halted operations, urging a response from fire departments. The FAA is investigating the causes of these incidents to ensure passenger safety and seamless air traffic operations in the future.

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