Dutch politician in Nexperia dispute cancels December visit to China

The Netherlands' economic affairs minister said on Tuesday he has canceled a visit to China that he had planned for December, citing scheduling differences.

In a letter to parliament, the minister, Vincent Karremans, said he had made "arrangements" with China's trade minister to come on short notice if necessary for talks on the fight over chipmaker Nexperia, which has led to supply chain disruptions in the automotive industry.

