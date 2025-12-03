Afghan Taliban minister says US shooting has nothing to do with his people or government
KABUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) -
The shooting of National Guard members in downtown Washington, D.C., in which an Afghan immigrant has been charged, has nothing to with Afghanistan's people or its government, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.
