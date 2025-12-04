Left Menu

Mexico's Sheinbaum to meet Trump, Canada's PM in Washington

Updated: 04-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:18 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she will travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Sheinbaum said she would hold a "short meeting" with both leaders but did not provide further details.

