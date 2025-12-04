Mexico's Sheinbaum to meet Trump, Canada's PM in Washington
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:18 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she will travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Sheinbaum said she would hold a "short meeting" with both leaders but did not provide further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Mexican
- U.S.
- Mark Carney
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- Canada
- Washington
- Sheinbaum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
REFILE-U.S. Politics Newsletter - A season of ironies and contradictions
Survivors of U.S. military strike in Caribbean were legitimate targets for second attack, admiral to tell lawmakers
Olympics-Chen to be inducted into U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame
Trump says any country trafficking drugs into U.S. could be attacked
Hegseth: U.S. backs commanders in strikes on alleged drug vessels