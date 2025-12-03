Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at mohalla clinic in Bhajanpura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 18:58 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at mohalla clinic in Bhajanpura
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders to the spot on Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in a closed mohalla clinic was received at 4.20 pm, he said.

''We rushed three fire tenders to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in one and a half hours,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS Reporter On X

BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025