Delhi: Fire breaks out at mohalla clinic in Bhajanpura

A fire broke out in a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders to the spot on Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
A call regarding the fire breaking out in a closed mohalla clinic was received at 4.20 pm, he said.
''We rushed three fire tenders to the spot, and the fire was brought under control in one and a half hours,'' the officer added.
