South Africa Sets 2025/26 West Coast Rock Lobster Recreational Fishing Dates

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has officially announced the designated recreational fishing dates for the 2025/26 West Coast Rock Lobster (WCRL) season, emphasising that the schedule reflects a carefully balanced, science-driven approach to protecting South Africa’s marine resources.

“These dates have been finalised after a thorough and science-based assessment to ensure that recreational opportunities are balanced with the long-term sustainability of our marine resources,” Minister Aucamp said on Wednesday, noting that the department continues to prioritise both conservation and responsible coastal access for fishing communities.

Approved Recreational Fishing Dates for WCRL 2025/26

Recreational fishers may catch West Coast Rock Lobster only on the following dates:

20, 21, 27 and 28 December 2025

3, 4, 24, 25 and 31 January 2026

1 February 2026

21 and 22 March 2026

These dates were selected after considering several key factors:

The breeding and moulting cycles of the West Coast Rock Lobster

Alignment with weekends, public holidays and the festive season

The timing of low tide periods to support safer harvesting conditions

The need to maintain ecological sustainability and protect declining stocks

Strict Compliance Required to Protect Marine Resources

The Department reminded recreational fishers that no harvesting is allowed outside the approved dates. To participate legally, fishers must:

Hold a valid recreational fishing permit

Adhere to the bag limit, typically one lobster per person per day (as per annual regulations)

Comply with minimum size restrictions

Ensure all catches are measured and reported accurately

Avoid using illegal gear, methods or transport practices

Refrain from disturbing breeding grounds or restricted conservation areas

These measures form part of South Africa’s broader stock recovery strategy, which aims to rebuild the WCRL population following years of overfishing, poaching and environmental pressures linked to climate change and habitat shifts.

Supporting Long-Term Sustainability

West Coast Rock Lobster is one of South Africa’s most valuable marine species, both culturally and economically. The species has undergone significant population decline over the past two decades due to illegal harvesting, climate-driven changes in ocean conditions, and slow recovery rates. As a result, the Department continues to implement strict Total Allowable Catch (TAC) and Total Allowable Effort (TAE) limits.

Minister Aucamp emphasised that responsible recreational fishing forms an essential part of safeguarding the species. “These measures collectively support stock recovery trajectories and contribute to ensuring utilisation remains within sustainable thresholds,” he said.

The Department also encouraged coastal communities, recreational clubs, and conservation groups to assist in reporting illegal fishing activities and supporting enforcement efforts along the West Coast.

A Shared Responsibility

By releasing the season dates well in advance, the Department aims to provide clarity and enable responsible planning for fishers during the upcoming holiday period. The Minister reiterated that sustainable harvesting today ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy South Africa’s rich marine heritage.