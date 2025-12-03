Left Menu

Romania says it neutralises maritime drone in Black Sea

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:12 IST
Romania says it neutralises maritime drone in Black Sea

The Romanian military neutralised a maritime drone that was endangering navigation in the Black Sea, the ministry of national defence said on Wednesday.

Soldiers investigated a maritime area 36 nautical miles east of Constanta, and found the object to be a Sea Baby type maritime drone. It was destroyed by controlled detonation, the ministry said.

