Govt lawyer hacked to death in TN, EPS slams DMK govt over law and order

PTI | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45 year-old government lawyer was hacked to death in this district on Wednesday in a suspected case of land dispute, police said.

The victim, identified as Muthukumarasamy, was attacked by a two-wheeler borne man with a sharp-edged weapon outside the former's office in this town. The man was declared brought dead at a near by hospital.

Police suspect that a land dispute could have led to the killing and have launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed shock over the incident.

The incident was ''one more stark reminder of law and order collapse in Tamil Nadu under the DMK,'' he said in a statement.

''Is this Tamil Nadu or a land where murders happen with impunity,'' he asked.

He urged the government to immediately conduct a proper, impartial investigation, identify the culprits and bring them before the law.

