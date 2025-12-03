Govt lawyer hacked to death in TN, EPS slams DMK govt over law and order
- Country:
- India
A 45 year-old government lawyer was hacked to death in this district on Wednesday in a suspected case of land dispute, police said.
The victim, identified as Muthukumarasamy, was attacked by a two-wheeler borne man with a sharp-edged weapon outside the former's office in this town. The man was declared brought dead at a near by hospital.
Police suspect that a land dispute could have led to the killing and have launched a probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, expressed shock over the incident.
The incident was ''one more stark reminder of law and order collapse in Tamil Nadu under the DMK,'' he said in a statement.
''Is this Tamil Nadu or a land where murders happen with impunity,'' he asked.
He urged the government to immediately conduct a proper, impartial investigation, identify the culprits and bring them before the law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Impressed by natural farming in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi encourages all farmers to adopt it
Kashi & Tamil Nadu share century-old bond of Indian civilisation: Dharmendra Pradhan
A knowledge bridge has been created between Kashi and Tamil Nadu under PM Modi's leadership: Dharmendra Pradhan at Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0.
Supreme Court to Address Controversial Electoral Roll Revision in Tamil Nadu and Beyond
Rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu, death toll rises to 4