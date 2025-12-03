Mexican government announces 13% minimum wage increase

Mexico's government said on Wednesday it will raise the minimum wage by 13% in 2026, the latest in a series of public policies from two consecutive leftist administrations aimed at helping poor workers.

The minimum wage will rise to 315.04 Mexican pesos ($17.27)per day, part of an agreement between labor, business and the government leaders, Labor Minister Marath Bolanos said. ($1 = 18.2453 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)