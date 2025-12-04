Left Menu

1 dead after shooting at MGM National Harbour in DC suburbs, police say

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a food court at MGM National Harbour hotel and casino in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Wednesday. One man died at the resort and a second had an apparent graze wound, police said.The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

PTI | Oxonhill | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:16 IST
1 dead after shooting at MGM National Harbour in DC suburbs, police say

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a food court at MGM National Harbour hotel and casino in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Wednesday. Detectives were working to determine the circumstances and identify the suspect, who fled. Officers responded to a shooting at the food court just before noon, Prince George's County Police said in a social media post. One man died at the resort and a second had an apparent graze wound, police said.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

