Left Menu

Israel launches airstrike in southern Gaza after earlier attack by militants wounded 5 soldiers

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:27 IST
Israel launches airstrike in southern Gaza after earlier attack by militants wounded 5 soldiers
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel said it has launched an airstrike in southern Gaza in retaliation for an attack by militants earlier in the day that wounded five Israeli soldiers.

The airstrikes late Wednesday were the latest test for a fragile ceasefire that has mostly held up since early October, despite claims of violations by both Israel and Hamas.

Earlier Wednesday, Israel received remains of what could be one of the last hostages in Gaza and said it would begin allowing Palestinians to leave the war-torn territory through a border crossing with Egypt.

Israel has accused Hamas of ceasefire violations before launching previous waves of airstrikes. Strikes killed 104 people in late October and 33 people in late November, according to local health officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industrials, banks lift European shares higher

Industrials, banks lift European shares higher

Global
2
Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

Billionaires are inheriting record levels of wealth, UBS report finds

 Global
3
Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

Aid workers stand trial in Greece on migrant smuggling charges

 Greece
4
TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025