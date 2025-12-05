Greece Bolsters Defense with Major Artillery Purchase from Israel

Greek lawmakers have sanctioned the acquisition of 36 PULS rocket artillery systems from Israel, valued at 650 million euros, as confirmed by sources to Reuters. This is part of Greece's ambitious plans to spend 28 billion euros on modernizing its military over the next decade and a half, aiming to enhance its defense capabilities against Turkey, a historical rival.

During a confidential session, the parliament's defense committee granted approval for the artillery purchase. Officials detailed that the entire cost will range between 650 and 700 million euros. The agreement highlights the strong economic and diplomatic relationship between Greece and Israel, reinforced by joint military exercises and an air training center in southern Greece.

In addition to the artillery procurement, Greece is negotiating with Israel to develop a significant anti-aircraft and missile defense system valued at 3 billion euros. The PULS system, produced by Israel's Elbit, has a formidable range of 300 km, instrumental in protecting Greek territories near the tumultuous northeastern border with Turkey and the contested Aegean islands. Notably, the agreement extends to constructing related components within Greece, further boosting local industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)