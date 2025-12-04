Delhi on high alert: SWAT teams, snipers deployed for Russian President Putin visit

Left Menu

The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said.Senior police officers said that from Putins arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout.

The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India.

The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said.

Senior police officers said that from Putin's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.

''Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil,'' the officer said.

Top-ranking Delhi Police officers are supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule.

''All routes mapped for VVIP movement have been secured in advance. Traffic advisories will be issued from time to time to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Anti-drone systems will be in place,'' another official said.

Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security detail have formed a multi-layered security grid with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams stationed at sensitive points. Additionally, high-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have been activated across zones associated with the visit.

Traffic restrictions and controlled pedestrian movement are expected around key areas, though officials said alerts will be issued in advance to avoid major disruptions.

