DRI Marks 68th Founding Day; MoS Finance Hails Role in Securing India’s Borders
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) — India’s premier anti-smuggling intelligence and enforcement agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) — celebrated its 68th Founding Day at its headquarters in New Delhi today. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, who commended the organisation for its unwavering role in safeguarding India’s economic and strategic interests.
The ceremony brought together serving and former CBIC officials, senior officers from various law enforcement agencies, and international delegates participating in the 10th Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM).
MoS Finance Praises DRI’s Role in Securing India’s Economic Frontiers
In his keynote address, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary lauded DRI’s dedication since its formation in 1957, acknowledging its ability to adapt to:
-
Evolving global smuggling networks
-
Rapid technological advancements
-
Cross-border financial crime
-
Organised international syndicates
He emphasised that the Government remains committed to ensuring that honest taxpayers and legitimate businesses flourish, while making India’s borders — land, air and waterways — hostile terrain for illegal trade.
He noted that the DRI’s vigilance directly supports India’s economic stability, national security, and the integrity of global trade systems.
CBIC Leadership Highlights Technology-Driven Enforcement
Shri Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman, CBIC, praised the DRI for its professionalism and its pivotal role in safeguarding legitimate trade. He encouraged officers to further integrate:
-
Risk-management systems
-
Advanced analytics
-
Digital intelligence tools
-
International enforcement coordination
He highlighted that modern customs enforcement requires not only strong human intelligence but also cutting-edge technological capabilities to counter rapidly evolving smuggling techniques.
DG DRI Reaffirms Commitment to Ethics, Excellence and National Security
In his welcome address, Shri Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director General, DRI, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, operational integrity and strategic preparedness. He outlined DRI’s efforts in:
-
Dismantling complex smuggling syndicates
-
Curtailing flows of illicit funds
-
Preventing proceeds of smuggling from reaching anti-national and criminal groups
-
Protecting public order and national security
He emphasised that DRI’s interventions not only protect revenue but safeguard the nation against threats that exploit illegal trade routes.
Recognition of Excellence and Release of Annual Smuggling Report
As part of the celebrations:
-
DG’s Commendation Certificates were awarded to DRI officers for meritorious service and exceptional operational achievements in intelligence and enforcement.
-
DRI released its annual flagship publication, Smuggling in India Report 2024–25, featuring:
-
Trends in gold, narcotics, wildlife, arms and economic contraband
-
Case studies and notable seizures
-
Emerging global smuggling tactics
-
Policy recommendations and enforcement strategies
-
The report is a critical resource for policymakers, researchers and enforcement agencies worldwide.
Global Presence Reflects India’s Growing Leadership in Customs Enforcement
The event was attended by 30 international delegates from 15 countries, participating in the 10th RCEM, highlighting India’s growing leadership in combating transnational smuggling and customs fraud.
Their participation underscores:
-
India’s strengthening cooperation with global customs agencies
-
DRI’s role as a trusted intelligence partner
-
The expanding global network needed to counter evolving smuggling ecosystems
DRI Steps Into Its 69th Year With Renewed Mission
As the DRI enters its 69th year of service, it reaffirms its mission to:
-
Protect India’s borders
-
Secure economic and trade interests
-
Counter smuggling through intelligence-led enforcement
-
Uphold integrity and professionalism
The Founding Day celebrations showcased not only past achievements but also DRI’s ongoing commitment to strengthening India’s security, revenue systems and global enforcement partnerships.