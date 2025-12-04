Pentagon's AUKUS review finds opportunities to put deal on "strongest possible footing", US official says

The Pentagon has completed its review of the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership and found areas to put the deal on the "strongest possible footing," a U.S. official said on Thursday.

"Consistent with President Trump's guidance that AUKUS should move 'full steam ahead,' the review identified opportunities to put AUKUS on the strongest possible footing," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said.

