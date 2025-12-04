DGP reviews security situation, ongoing operations in Udhampur hills

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited Udhampur district and reviewed ongoing operations and the overall security situation in the mountainous belt.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prabhat is reaching out to police and security forces at the grassroots level in hinterland and border areas to review the security situation, operational preparedness, and anti-terror operations in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The DGP visited the Basantgarh area to review ongoing operations. He chaired a joint meeting with officers of all forces, reviewing operational preparedness, coordination, and the overall security situation," a police spokesperson said.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IG CRPF Gopal Rao, SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure, and officers from the CRPF and the Army.

The DGP interacted with personnel at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), appreciated their commitment in tough conditions, and urged them to stay alert while ensuring the safety of the local population.

He emphasised stronger community engagement, improved outreach, and prompt grievance redressal to enhance public confidence.

Prabhat also reviewed infrastructure upgrades and stressed the need for modern equipment, better mobility, and enhanced use of technology for effective responses.

Senior officers briefed him on the current security scenario, recent developments, and steps taken to strengthen inter-agency coordination, the spokesperson said.

The Dudu-Basantgarh area, along with other parts of the Jammu region, has been the site of multiple search and anti-terror operations throughout 2025.

Basantgarh lies on a traditional infiltration route used by Pakistani terrorists who enter from the International Border in Kathua and move via higher reaches to Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region and further into the Kashmir Valley.

It has witnessed several encounters and terror incidents in the past.

