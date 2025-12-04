Catholic priest abducted in Nigeria's Kaduna State, Diocese says

A Catholic priest was abducted from his residence in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria said on Wednesday. Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ezema was taken late on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Wednesday) from St. Peter's Catholic Church in Rumi, the diocese said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. It didn't say whether the kidnappers had made contact or demanded ransom.

Kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest, where armed gangs have targeted clergy, travellers and villagers.

