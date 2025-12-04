Left Menu

Catholic priest abducted in Nigeria's Kaduna State, Diocese says

A Catholic priest was abducted from his residence in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria said on Wednesday. (0030 GMT Wednesday) from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rumi, the diocese said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:21 IST
Catholic priest abducted in Nigeria's Kaduna State, Diocese says
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A Catholic priest was abducted from his residence in Kaduna State, northern Nigeria, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria said on Wednesday. Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ezema was taken late on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Wednesday) from St. Peter's Catholic Church in Rumi, the diocese said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. It didn't say whether the kidnappers had made contact or demanded ransom.

Kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest, where armed gangs have targeted clergy, travellers and villagers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025