Left Menu

Allahabad HC quashes order passed by SP downgrading pay scale of UP Police's intelligence officer

Accordingly, the writ petition stands disposed of and the impugned order dated August 26, 2025 passed by the respondent is set aside. Matter stands remitted back to the authorities to pass a fresh order, strictly in accordance with law, the court added.Earlier, the standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government had submitted that it is always open for the employer to rectify errors.A similar writ petition was also filed by Rajesh Kumar Yadav and another person posted as the special intelligence officer at Prayagraj.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:32 IST
Allahabad HC quashes order passed by SP downgrading pay scale of UP Police's intelligence officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order passed by a senior police officer, whereby he had downgraded the petitioner's pay scale.

Petitioner Paritosh Gupta, posted as the intelligence officer (equivalent to the rank of an inspector) in the Uttar Pradesh Police, had questioned the said order passed by the Superintendent of Police (Regional), Intelligence, Meerut, in the court.

Petitioner's counsel Dinesh Rai submitted before the court that the order downgrading the pay scale was passed in violation of the principle of natural justice, unilaterally and without giving a notice or an opportunity to the petitioner to offer an explanation.

He submitted that the recital contents in the order depict that there was a reference to writ petition no. 59036 of 2011 and the following contempt proceedings and now, the exercise has been undertaken for a re-fixation of the pay.

After hearing the lawyers for the parties, Justice Vikas Budhwar observed, ''Since the entire exercise was carried out unilaterally behind the back of the writ petitioner, as such the order cannot be sustained. Accordingly, the writ petition stands disposed of and the impugned order dated August 26, 2025 passed by the respondent is set aside.'' ''Matter stands remitted back to the authorities to pass a fresh order, strictly in accordance with law,'' the court added.

Earlier, the standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government had submitted that it is always open for the employer to rectify errors.

A similar writ petition was also filed by Rajesh Kumar Yadav and another person posted as the special intelligence officer at Prayagraj. The plea was allowed by the court on the same grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025