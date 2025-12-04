Left Menu

Israel says it killed around 40 Hamas militants trapped in Gaza tunnels

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces have killed around 40 Hamas militants who had been trapped in tunnels below Rafah in southern Gaza, in an area now under Israeli control.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:37 IST
Israel says it killed around 40 Hamas militants trapped in Gaza tunnels
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces have killed around 40 Hamas militants who had been trapped in tunnels below Rafah in southern Gaza, in an area now under Israeli control. Around 200 militants had been trapped in the tunnels for months, according to Israeli and U.S. officials, although some have since emerged and been killed in clashes with Israeli forces or have surrendered, Israeli media has reported.

Washington and other mediators had been seeking to reach a deal for the Hamas fighters to lay down their arms in exchange for passage to other parts of the enclave, but those talks have faltered. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff had said the deal would be a test for a broader process to disarm Hamas across Gaza.

The killed militants included at least three local commanders, the Israeli military said on Thursday, as well as the son of one of Hamas' exiled leaders, Ghazi Hamad. Some Hamas sources confirmed the death of at least one commander, Mohammad al-Bawab, though the group has not officially confirmed the report.

Hamas has not officially confirmed the number of those trapped or how many may remain. A spokesperson for the group in Gaza declined to comment on Israel's alleged killing of the 40 gunmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025