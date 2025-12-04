India, Russia Deepen Trade and Tech Cooperation Ahead of 23rd Annual Summit

India and Russia reaffirmed their longstanding, time-tested partnership as the two nations engaged in high-level bilateral discussions ahead of the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, to be held from 4–5 December 2025 in New Delhi. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin marks yet another chapter in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, formalised in 2000 and strengthened across 22 previous summits.

On the sidelines of the summit, India’s Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (FAHD), Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), held an extensive bilateral meeting with H.E. Ms. Oxana Lut, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation across fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sectors—key pillars supporting India–Russia’s growing agri-trade relationship.

Broadening Market Access and Diversifying Trade

India highlighted its rising global footprint in marine exports, noting that the country exported USD 7.45 billion worth of fish and fishery products in 2024–25, including USD 127 million to Russia. With demand expanding, Minister Singh stressed India’s readiness to diversify its export basket to Russia with:

Shrimp and prawns

Mackerel and sardines

Tuna, squid and cuttlefish

Crab and other marine products

The Russian delegation expressed strong interest in scaling imports of Indian fishery, meat and dairy products, and showed particular enthusiasm for developing Russia’s trout sector through joint technical and commercial ventures.

Faster Listing of Indian Export Establishments

India thanked Russia for recently approving 19 additional Indian fisheries establishments on the FSVPS platform, taking the total to 128. However, the Minister requested:

Expedited listing of pending establishments

Removal of temporary restrictions

Regular updating of establishment activity details

He also urged early market access approvals for Indian dairy, buffalo meat and poultry units.

A special request was made to clear registrations for 12 Indian dairy manufacturers, including the globally renowned AMUL/GCMMF, which await FSVPS listing for exporting butter and dairy products.

Deepening Technological and Research Collaboration

Both sides emphasised the importance of technology transfer and innovation-driven cooperation. India pushed for joint work in:

Deep-sea fishing vessel technology

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Biofloc-based aquaculture

On-board fish processing

Genetic improvement in fisheries and aquaculture

Value-added fish products and coldwater fisheries

Russia expressed readiness to collaborate in:

Veterinary vaccine development

Animal disease management

Equipment manufacturing

Joint academic and research programmes

The Russian side stressed that synergy between Indian and Russian scientific institutions, universities and R&D bodies would significantly accelerate innovation and food security.

Proposal for a Structured Cooperation Framework

India proposed establishing a formal mechanism through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry. The Indian side requested Russia to finalise the draft MoU currently under consideration, which would institutionalise long-term collaboration.

Shared Vision for Stronger Strategic Partnership

Russia reiterated its interest in strengthening bilateral agricultural trade, noting India’s position as the second-largest supplier of shrimp to Russia. Minister Lut emphasised the importance of creating a comprehensive cooperation framework, ensuring complementarity: India supplying products Russia needs, and Russia supplying products crucial to India’s requirements.

Minister Lalan Singh expressed strong optimism that these engagements would deepen bilateral ties, echoing the broader goals set by the Prime Minister of India and the Russian President.

High-Level Attendance Reflects Strategic Importance

The meeting saw participation from senior leadership across India’s fisheries, dairy, veterinary and agricultural sectors, including:

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Union Secretary, DoF

Naresh Pal Gangwar, Union Secretary, DAHD

Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, DAHD

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, DoF

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, DoF

Dr Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner

Dr J.K. Jena, DDG (Fisheries), ICAR

D.V. Swamy, Chairman, MPEDA

Senior officials from DAHD, DoF and Export Inspection Council

The meeting reinforced that agricultural and fisheries cooperation is an increasingly important pillar of the India–Russia partnership, complementing their long-standing collaboration in defence, energy, space, science and strategic affairs.