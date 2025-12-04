Left Menu

Gram sevak arrested while taking bribe

PTI | Bhandara | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:01 IST
Gram sevak arrested while taking bribe
A village panchayat employee was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Thursday, police said.

Accused Praful Ratan Giri (46) worked as a gram sevak at Vihirgaon in Mohadi tehsil, said deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Arunkumar Lohar.

The complainant had accused Giri of demanding Rs 15,000 for the inclusion of his father's name in the beneficiary list of a government housing scheme.

A trap was laid at the gram panchayat office and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the money, the police official said.

