Left Menu

Macron vows to fight for French journalist's release in Algeria after court appeal fails

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to keep fighting for the release of a sports journalist held in Algeria.An Algerian appeals court upheld on Wednesday a seven-year prison sentence for French sportswriter Christophe Gleizes, who was convicted of glorifying terrorism, quashing hopes for an early release.Macron will continue to take action with the Algerian authorities to obtain his release and his return to France as soon as possible, his office said in a statement on Thursday.The French soccer league also called for his release and urged clubs and supporters to relay the appeal.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:16 IST
Macron vows to fight for French journalist's release in Algeria after court appeal fails
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to keep fighting for the release of a sports journalist held in Algeria.

An Algerian appeals court upheld on Wednesday a seven-year prison sentence for French sportswriter Christophe Gleizes, who was convicted of "glorifying terrorism," quashing hopes for an early release.

Macron "will continue to take action with the Algerian authorities to obtain his release and his return to France as soon as possible," his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The French soccer league also called for his release and urged clubs and supporters to relay the appeal. Gleizes was sentenced six months ago over an interview with a soccer official accused of ties to a banned separatist movement. He was convicted of violating Algeria's anti-terrorism laws and possessing publications intended for propaganda, in a case lambasted by rights groups and French media.

In Tizi Ouzou's Court of Appeals, Gleizes pleaded guilty, acknowledged "many journalistic mistakes," and asked the prosecutor for forgiveness and clemency so he could return to his family in France, his Algerian lawyer, Amirouche Bakouri, told media.

Gleizes, a 36-year-old freelancer, is the only French journalist imprisoned worldwide, according to French media.

Improving French-Algerian relations and last month's release of French-Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal buoyed hopes for Gleizes' appeal. Now, a pardon from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is the only way the sportswriter can be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025