Man, son on the run in several cheating cases held from Kerala

A father-son duo on the run after being named in several fraud cases has been arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.The Kasturba Marg police station official identified them as Mihir Jethwa and his father Ashok Jethwa.Both were absconding for the past two years after several cheating cases were registered against them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:25 IST
A father-son duo on the run after being named in several fraud cases has been arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The Kasturba Marg police station official identified them as Mihir Jethwa and his father Ashok Jethwa.

''Both were absconding for the past two years after several cheating cases were registered against them. They were arrested from Ernakulam in Kerala. They allegedly defrauded several persons of crores of rupees by promising lucrative investment returns and affordable housing. Their firm had launched multiple building projects at different locations,'' the official said.

The probe began on the complaint of Navinchandra Gordhandas Bharkhada, who invested Rs 1.17 crore with assurance of either attractive interest on the investment or allocation of a flat, but the accused did not deliver either, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

