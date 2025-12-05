UPDATE 6-Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of January 6, 2021 Capitol riot

The FBI arrested a 30-year-old Virginia man and charged him on Thursday with planting a pair of pipe bombs in Washington the night before the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, capping a years-long investigation that gave rise to numerous conspiracy theories. The suspect, Brian Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, was charged with use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, Attorney General Pam Bondi and other federal officials told a Washington press conference.

Bondi and other officials did not say what motivated the alleged bomber to plant devices outside the Republican and Democratic Party buildings near the Capitol, or reveal what new break in the case led to the arrest nearly five years after the incident. MORE CHARGES POSSIBLE

"This investigation is ongoing. As we speak, search warrants are being executed, and there could be more charges to come," Bondi said, noting that a deep review of existing evidence led investigators to Cole. Police deactivated the bombs the day Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory. Thousands of rioters blitzed the Capitol that day, assaulting about 140 officers and causing more than $2.8 million in damage.

It was unclear if Cole had an attorney. He lives with his parents in Woodbridge, a suburb about 20 miles (32 km) outside Washington, and works for a bail bond company, according to a court filing. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation in which the FBI had long struggled to identify a suspect, with the bureau repeatedly issuing calls to the public for tips. The FBI had also released surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a distinctive pair of Nike Air Max Speed sneakers.

The would-be bomber has long been the subject of conspiracy theories in pro-Trump MAGA circles. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who was a conservative podcaster before joining the bureau under Trump, previously claimed without evidence on his podcast that he believed the FBI knew the suspect's identity and refused to reveal it because it was an "inside job." The case garnered renewed attention in recent weeks, after a far-right news outlet wrote a piece erroneously identifying a former Capitol Police officer as a suspect.

USED KITCHEN TIMER Cole purchased components used in the bombs in 2019 and 2020, including pipes, kitchen timers and battery connectors, according to an FBI affidavit laying out the evidence in the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel told the press conference that officials "brought in a new team of investigators and experts, re-examined every piece of evidence, sifted through all the data." In January, prior to Trump taking office, the FBI released new surveillance video to reinvigorate the investigation, after already receiving more than 600 tips and offering a $500,000 reward. Trump pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged for participating in the riot, some 1,500 people, when he returned to office in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)