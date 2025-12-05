US military says it killed four men in strike on suspected drug vessel
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 05:20 IST
The U.S. military said it killed four men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific," the U.S. military said in a statement on X.
