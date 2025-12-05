Left Menu

US military says it killed four men in strike on suspected drug vessel

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 05:20 IST
US military says it killed four men in strike on suspected drug vessel

The U.S. military said it killed four men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific," the U.S. military said in a statement on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Xi joins Macron in southwest China on rare trip with a global leader outside Beijing

UPDATE 1-Xi joins Macron in southwest China on rare trip with a global leade...

 Global
2
New Zealand sets the West Indies 531 to win on the 4th day of the 1st cricket Test

New Zealand sets the West Indies 531 to win on the 4th day of the 1st cricke...

 New Zealand
3
Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverpool: Van Dijk

Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverp...

 Global
4
Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight movement

Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight mov...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025