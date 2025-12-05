Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US FAA picks Peraton to oversee air traffic control reform effort

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has picked Peraton, a national security company owned by Veritas Capital, to become the project manager of a $12.5 billion effort to overhaul the aging U.S. air traffic control system. In September, the FAA confirmed it had received two bids for the job -- Peraton and a joint bid by Parsons and IBM. The FAA said Peraton will be the single integrator that will manage the massive project and delivering it on time without disruptions to air traffic.

Kennedy advisers delay vote to drop hepatitis B vaccine recommendation, a major policy shift

Vaccine advisers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday delayed a vote until Friday that could scrap the U.S. recommendation for the hepatitis B vaccine for all children, a move that would be the health secretary's most consequential vaccine policy change yet. Since 1991, the U.S. has had a universal hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for a dose just after birth, which studies show have cut infection rates by 95%. The first dose is followed by two more, at 1 to 2 months and 6 to 18 months.

Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of January 6, 2021 Capitol riot

The FBI arrested a 30-year-old Virginia man and charged him on Thursday with planting a pair of pipe bombs in Washington the night before the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, capping a years-long investigation that gave rise to numerous conspiracy theories. The suspect, Brian Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, was charged with use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, Attorney General Pam Bondi and other federal officials told a Washington press conference.

Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced increased vetting of applicants for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, with an internal State Department memo saying that anyone involved in "censorship" of free speech be considered for rejection. H-1B visas, which allow U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty fields, are crucial for U.S. tech companies which recruit heavily from countries including India and China. Many of those companies' leaders threw their support behind Trump in the last presidential election.

Appeals court allows Trump National Guard deployment in DC to continue

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday handed a victory to President Donald Trump in his effort to keep National Guard troops in Washington, pausing a lower court order that would have ended the deployment in the coming days. In a written order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lifted an injunction that said the troops needed to leave the nation's capital by December 11.

US defense agency push to stockpile cobalt hits pause as price soars

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency still intends to purchase cobalt for the National Defense Stockpile but is reassessing its strategy and has no target date for reissuing the tender, a DLA spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. Any purchases of cobalt are likely to cost the agency a lot more as prices have already risen 50% since the original tender was launched in August.

Trump selects new architect to oversee ballroom project, White House says

President Donald Trump has selected a new architect to oversee his $300 million White House ballroom project, a White House spokesman said on Thursday. The change comes after the Washington Post reported Trump and the previous architect disagreed about the size and scope of the addition.

Amazon in discussions with USPS about future relationship

Amazon.com said Thursday the e-commerce giant is in discussions with the U.S. Postal Service about its future relationship and considering its options before its current contract expires next year. The Washington Post reported Thursday new Postmaster General David Steiner plans to hold a reverse auction in early 2026 that might create more competition within the Post Office for Amazon's business by offering access to postal facilities to the highest bidder, rather than directly to Amazon. It would make the company compete with national retail brands and regional shipping firms.

US Supreme Court revives pro-Republican Texas voting map

The U.S. Supreme Court revived on Thursday a redrawn Texas electoral map designed to add more Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, boosting President Donald Trump's quest for his party to keep control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The justices granted a request by Texas officials to lift a lower court's ruling that had blocked the state from using the Trump-backed map, which could flip as many as five currently Democratic-held U.S. House seats to Republicans. The lower court concluded that the map likely was racially discriminatory in violation of U.S. constitutional protections.

US senators want airlines to pay passengers cash for long delays

A group of 15 Democratic senators proposed legislation Thursday to require airlines to provide cash compensation if carriers cause significant delays. The senators led by Mark Kelly, Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal are proposing to mandate compensation in line with European Union and Canadian requirements, including mandating at least $300 for a delay of more than three hours and at least $600 for a delay of six hours or more.

Former NYC jail guard union chief's longer bribery sentence restored by US appeals court

A federal appeals court restored the 58-month prison sentence for Norman Seabrook, the former head of New York City's correction officers union who was convicted of bribery, saying a trial judge should not have reduced the sentence because it was much longer than that of the hedge fund founder who bribed him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said "nothing extraordinary and compelling" justified U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein's decision in February 2023 to grant Seabrook, who led the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, compassionate release after he served 21 months in prison.

US says new fuel economy rule could lead to return of station wagons

The Trump administration says its new fuel economy rollback proposal could allow automakers to resume building station wagons, a staple of 1970s and '80s family travel. "This rule will actually allow you to bring back the 1970s station wagon -- maybe a little wood paneling on the side," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on CNBC. "We can bring back choice to consumers so yeah the minivan is awesome but maybe the station wagon is cool too."

USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

The United States Geological Survey said on Thursday its automatic earthquake detection system had erroneously sent out a report earlier in the day that a 5.9 magnitude temblor had struck in Nevada, saying it was likely the first time the USGS had issued a quake report that was completely bogus. Yaareb Altaweel, a geophysicist with the survey's National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado, said the USGS was still trying to understand why its automatic ShakeAlert early warning system sent out the erroneous alert of a quake centered near Dayton, Nevada.

