ADVISORY-Alert and story on Nevada earthquake withdrawn after USGS reports system error 

( ) Reuters is withdrawing an incorrect alert and story regarding a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Dayton, Nevada. The story was sourced to an earthquake alert issued by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which later said its system issued an alert for an event that did not occur. The USGS said the erroneous alert has been removed from their website and data feeds.

Reuters will issue a replacement story shortly. For the USGS's advisory, see https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ew1764864420/executive STORY_NUMBER: FWN3XA0O6

STORY_DATE: 04/12/2025 STORY_TIME: 1613 GMT

