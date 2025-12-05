Left Menu

Harvard professor arrested by US immigration agents after firing pellet gun near synagogue

U.S. immigration authorities arrested a visiting professor at Harvard Law School this week after he pleaded guilty to discharging a pellet gun outside a Massachusetts synagogue the day before Yom Kippur, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:04 IST
Harvard professor arrested by US immigration agents after firing pellet gun near synagogue

U.S. immigration authorities arrested a visiting professor at Harvard Law School this week after he pleaded guilty to discharging a pellet gun outside a Massachusetts synagogue the day before Yom Kippur, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday. Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a Brazilian citizen, was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his temporary nonimmigrant visa was revoked by the U.S. State Department following what President Donald Trump's administration labeled an "anti-Semitic shooting incident" — a description at odds with how local authorities have described the case. Gouvea, an associate professor at the University of Sao Paulo Law School who had taught at Harvard during the fall semester, has agreed to leave the country, the Homeland Security Department said. He could not be immediately reached for comment, and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard declined to comment. Gouvea's arrest came as the Trump administration pressed Harvard to reach a deal to resolve a litany of allegations it has made against the Ivy League institution, including that Harvard had not done enough to combat antisemitism and protect Jewish students on campus. Harvard has sued over some of the actions the administration has taken against it, leading a judge to rule in September that the administration unlawfully terminated more than $2 billion in research grants awarded to the university.

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, arrested Gouvea on October 1 after responding to a report of a person with a gun near the Temple Beth Zion on the eve of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. Gouvea said he was using a pellet gun to hunt rats nearby, according to a police report. He agreed last month to plead guilty to illegally discharging the pellet gun and serve six months of pretrial probation. Other charges he faced for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and vandalizing property were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Despite the Trump administration's claims, the Temple Beth Zion has previously told its community members that the incident did not appear to have been fueled by antisemitism, a view shared by the Brookline Police Department, which investigated the matter. The temple has said that police informed it that Gouvea was "unaware that he lived next to, and was shooting his BB gun next to, a synagogue or that it was a religious holiday."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025