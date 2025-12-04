Left Menu

Man jailed in UK for sending antisemitic abuse to Jewish lawmaker

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kevin Smith, 61, sent roughly 300 text messages and three voicemails to the office of Labour lawmaker Alex Sobel, who said the messages were deeply disturbing and left him fearing for his and his family's safety. Smith, who pleaded guilty to the offence of sending offensive messages last month, was also given a five-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Sobel.

A man who sent hundreds of abusive messages to a Jewish lawmaker in Britain, including references to "killing Jews," has been jailed for eight weeks, prosecutors said on Thursday. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kevin Smith, 61, sent roughly 300 text messages and three voicemails to the office of Labour lawmaker Alex Sobel, who said the messages were deeply disturbing and left him fearing for his and his family's safety.

Smith, who pleaded guilty to the offence of sending offensive messages last month, was also given a five-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Sobel. "The right to freedom of expression does not extend to sending grossly offensive and menacing messages," senior prosecutor Claire MacDonald said.

"Criminal offences committed against MPs (Members of Parliament) imperil both the democratic process and our public service, and the antisemitic abuse subjected to Mr Sobel and his staff was simply unacceptable." The number of reported antisemitic acts across Britain last year was the second highest in modern times. An attack on a synagogue in northern England in October prompted heightened security concerns among local Jewish communities.

