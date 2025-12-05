Canadian national held at Indo-Nepal border for using fake immigration stamp

A Canadian national was arrested at the Sonauli immigration check post on the India-Nepal border here for attempting to enter Nepal without a valid visa, officials said on Friday.

The man, identified from his passport as Vimal Dance, was travelling from Nepal to India in a taxi when he was stopped by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the border gate on Thursday evening and handed over to immigration authorities for verification, they said.

During questioning, he disclosed that he was originally a resident of Mohali in Punjab. Immigration and police officials said that a fake stamp of the Delhi Airport Immigration Office was found on his passport.

''He was preparing to travel to Canada via Nepal using a forged immigration seal. Although he holds a Canadian passport, he does not have a valid visa for India,'' Sonauli SHO Ajeet Pratap Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and he has been sent to jail, police said.

The officials added that surveillance along the 1,751-km-long India-Nepal border has been intensified under Operation Sindoor to curb infiltration and illegal movements.

