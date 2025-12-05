Brick kiln owner booked for forcing three into bonded labour in Thane district

A case of human trafficking has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly forcing three persons, including two women, into bonded labour in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Pandari Patil, a brick kiln owner from Chinchavli in Bhiwandi, went to a brick kiln and allegedly forcibly took away three persons with him despite resistance.

The victims had taken some advance from the alleged accused and agreed to return the sum, but he insisted that they work for him, they said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under section 143 (trafficking a person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an official said.

