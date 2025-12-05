Norway Strengthens Defense with Submarine Deal
Norway plans to acquire two additional submarines from Germany alongside long-range missiles, increasing defense spending due to high demand and inflation. The $4.55 billion submarine deal adds to a previous order, responding to heightened Russian activity in the Arctic, with delivery expected by 2029.
Norway's defense strategy is set to undergo significant enhancement with the acquisition of two more German-built submarines. The defense ministry announced the decision on Friday, citing increased military equipment demand as a factor behind the rising costs.
This new order supplements the four submarines Norway previously ordered from Thyssenkrupp in 2021, at the time valued at 45 billion crowns. Rising inflation and demand have now pushed the cost to approximately 46 billion crowns for this latest addition, bringing the total expense of these submarines to nearly 100 billion crowns.
In parallel, Norway plans to procure long-range missiles valued at 19 billion crowns, aiming to fortify its defense against potential threats, particularly from Russian forces active in the Arctic regions near the Kola Peninsula. The initial submarine delivery is anticipated by 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
