Shahjahanpur SIT Cracks Down on Tax Fraud Gang

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has successfully arrested three individuals involved in a sophisticated tax evasion scheme in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The gang reportedly created fake firms to evade taxes amounting to Rs 10 crore, according to police forces.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Yadav and Deepak from Delhi, and Siddharth Pandey from Prayagraj, used counterfeit documents to register fake firms. These firms allegedly made high-value transactions to dodge taxes, police revealed during an investigation.

The accused lured people via social media, obtained their personal information, and used it to forge firm registrations. Authorities are working to arrest the remaining members of the gang. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Commercial Tax Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)