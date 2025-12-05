Pope Leo XIV Overhauls Vatican Fundraising Amid Controversy

Pope Leo XIV has made significant moves to address financial irregularities by dissolving a contentious Vatican fundraising commission. The commission was controversially launched under Pope Francis during his hospitalization.

On Thursday, Leo annulled the commission, revoked its statutes, and dismissed its members, transferring its assets to the Holy See's patrimony office. A new papally-approved working group will be formed to develop and oversee future fundraising plans.

With 2025 drawing to a close, Pope Leo is tying up loose ends from Francis' papacy, aiming to introduce greater transparency. The commission was criticized for lacking qualified fundraisers and being dominated by Italians, raising concerns about its legitimacy.

