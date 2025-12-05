Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Under Fire: Opposition Demands Accountability

On the occasion of the Mahayuti government's first anniversary in Maharashtra, the Opposition Congress has called for the release of a 'white paper' detailing the government's accomplishments over the past year.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly criticized the BJP-led coalition's administration, citing a rise in farmer suicides and deteriorating conditions for cultivators. He accused the government of failing to provide guaranteed prices for agricultural produce and timely delivery of seeds and fertilizers.

Wadettiwar further alleged a worsening law and order situation, with an increase in crimes against women, and a 'nexus between builders and ministers' leading to land grabbing worth crores. He also pointed to illegal coal mining activities in Chandrapur, accusing officials of violating environmental regulations. Wadettiwar urged the government to hold a comprehensive budget session in Nagpur to investigate these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)