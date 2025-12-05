Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Under Fire: Opposition Demands Accountability

As the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra marks its first year, the Opposition Congress demands a 'white paper' on its achievements. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticizes the government's performance, alleging issues like farmer suicides, crime, and corruption. He seeks a full-fledged session in Nagpur to address these concerns.

Updated: 05-12-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On the occasion of the Mahayuti government's first anniversary in Maharashtra, the Opposition Congress has called for the release of a 'white paper' detailing the government's accomplishments over the past year.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly criticized the BJP-led coalition's administration, citing a rise in farmer suicides and deteriorating conditions for cultivators. He accused the government of failing to provide guaranteed prices for agricultural produce and timely delivery of seeds and fertilizers.

Wadettiwar further alleged a worsening law and order situation, with an increase in crimes against women, and a 'nexus between builders and ministers' leading to land grabbing worth crores. He also pointed to illegal coal mining activities in Chandrapur, accusing officials of violating environmental regulations. Wadettiwar urged the government to hold a comprehensive budget session in Nagpur to investigate these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

