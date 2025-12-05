International Wildlife Trafficker Arrested: Major Breakthrough in Fight Against Wildlife Crime

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau have successfully apprehended Yangchen Lachungpa, a key international wildlife trafficker. Lachungpa was arrested in North Sikkim after a coordinated operation involving several law enforcement and wildlife protection agencies.

Lachungpa, 44, was under an INTERPOL Red Notice for her role in an organized network trafficking wildlife parts, including tiger bones and pangolin scales. Her arrest is a major development in the ongoing fight against wildlife crime and transnational smuggling operations that span across India, Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan.

Authorities emphasized the collaborative effort in her capture, with full cooperation from the Sikkim Police, judiciary, and various administrative bodies. The crackdown promises to lead to further revelations about the trafficking network, enhancing efforts to protect endangered species and prosecute offenders.