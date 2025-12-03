1,096 students awarded degrees at 25th convocation of Sikkim Manipal University

A total of 1,096 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes were awarded degrees at the 25th convocation of the Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) held here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Of the total degrees awarded, 670 were in undergraduate, 405 in postgraduate, and 21 in doctoral programmes.

Majhitar campus accounted for 594 degrees, Tadong campus 436, and the Centre for Distance and Online Education 45, it said.

In his address, eminent nuclear physicist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India, Dr Anil Kakodkar encouraged students to adopt solution-driven thinking, contribute to national development through innovation and bridge the rural-urban divide.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the chancellor of SMU, congratulated the graduates and underscored the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, noting its flexibility and emphasis on multidisciplinary learning.

He called upon students to uphold core Indian values such as truth, compassion, service and cooperation, and also reminded them that education must translate into meaningful contributions to society, especially in the journey towards a developed India by 2047.

