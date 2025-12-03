Left Menu

1,096 students awarded degrees at 25th convocation of Sikkim Manipal University

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:06 IST
1,096 students awarded degrees at 25th convocation of Sikkim Manipal University
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,096 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes were awarded degrees at the 25th convocation of the Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) held here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Of the total degrees awarded, 670 were in undergraduate, 405 in postgraduate, and 21 in doctoral programmes.

Majhitar campus accounted for 594 degrees, Tadong campus 436, and the Centre for Distance and Online Education 45, it said.

In his address, eminent nuclear physicist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India, Dr Anil Kakodkar encouraged students to adopt solution-driven thinking, contribute to national development through innovation and bridge the rural-urban divide.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the chancellor of SMU, congratulated the graduates and underscored the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, noting its flexibility and emphasis on multidisciplinary learning.

He called upon students to uphold core Indian values such as truth, compassion, service and cooperation, and also reminded them that education must translate into meaningful contributions to society, especially in the journey towards a developed India by 2047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

 Global
2
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
3
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025