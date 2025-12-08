Haryana Assembly Session and Statewide Doctors' Strike: A Detailed Overview

The winter session of the Haryana Assembly is set to commence on December 18, as announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini following a cabinet meeting.

In the midst of this, government doctors in Haryana have embarked on a two-day strike, demanding a halt to the direct recruitment of senior medical officers. CM Saini emphasized that doctors, being lifesavers, should have their concerns addressed.

Separate from the strike, questions arose regarding the low pass rate in the recent HPSC examination for assistant professors. Saini insisted the process adhered to protocol, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance policy against irregularities.