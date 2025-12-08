Supreme Court Orders Forensic Examination of Police Officer's Controversial Audio Clip

The Supreme Court, in a significant development on Monday, ordered a thorough forensic examination of an audio clip allegedly featuring a high-ranking Uttar Pradesh police officer using communal language against Muslims.

The decision came as justices quashed proceedings against Islamuddin Ansari, a senior Muslim citizen, who had previously distributed the clip seeking validation of its authenticity. The audio, claimed to be that of DIG Sanjeev Tyagi, is set for analysis at a forensic laboratory.

Highlighting misuse of authority, the court ruled that charges against Ansari were baseless and retaliatory. Furthermore, it cautioned against any intimidation of Ansari, emphasizing that he could directly approach the court if pressured during the investigation.

