Census 2027: Tracking Migration Patterns for a Digital Future

Lok Sabha announces the forthcoming Census 2027, including new migration-related questions. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, confirmed data collection on individual migration circumstances, aiming to count migrant workers and temporary residents. Scheduled for digital execution, it will incorporate caste enumeration as per the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs' directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:29 IST
In a significant development, Lok Sabha has announced that the Census 2027 will feature questions targeting migration patterns, including the duration of stay and reasons for relocation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, detailed that every individual will be accounted for based on their location during the Census period. This includes provisions for migrant workers and temporary residents, aiming to gather comprehensive data on migration trends.

Set to be conducted in two phases—with digital execution and caste enumeration—the Census will commence with the House Listing and Housing Census in 2026, followed by Population Enumeration in 2027, adjusted for regional weather variances.

