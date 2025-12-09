Left Menu

Delhi Development Authority Adopts Swiss Challenge Method for Transparent and Profitable Land Bids

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) aims to eliminate repeated tender cancellations by adopting the Swiss Challenge method for land and high-value project bids. This new system ensures faster finalisation, transparency, and maximises revenue, allowing original bidders to match the highest counter-bids and maintain competitive processes.

Updated: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is revolutionising its tender process by implementing a Swiss Challenge method, aiming to eliminate repeated disruptions caused by single bids.

This newly adopted strategy guarantees that land and high-value projects will generate revenue above the reserve price, providing transparency and maximising income for DDA.

Approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the system ensures accelerated finalisation, enhances price discovery, and heightens competition, protecting against delays, cost escalations, and stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

