Delhi Development Authority Adopts Swiss Challenge Method for Transparent and Profitable Land Bids

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is revolutionising its tender process by implementing a Swiss Challenge method, aiming to eliminate repeated disruptions caused by single bids.

This newly adopted strategy guarantees that land and high-value projects will generate revenue above the reserve price, providing transparency and maximising income for DDA.

Approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the system ensures accelerated finalisation, enhances price discovery, and heightens competition, protecting against delays, cost escalations, and stalemates.

